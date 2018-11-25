Ajith, Nayanthara-starrer Viswasam's motion poster released

By Online Desk

The producers of Ajith-starrer Viswasam have released the motion poster of the movie on Sunday. Earlier, the first look and second look posters were well received increasing expectations for the Pongal release.

Viswasam is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva and actress Nayanthara will be playing the female lead in the movie which has an ensemble cast which includes Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu while D Imman's songs are expected to make fans groove to them.

The motion poster released on Sunday shows Thala Ajith in two looks with Thambi Ramaiah's dialogue and Imman's peppy percussive beats playing in the background.