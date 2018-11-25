Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajith, Nayanthara-starrer Viswasam's motion poster released

The motion poster released on Sunday shows Thala Ajith in two looks with Imman's peppy background score adding to the festival vibe.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ajith in Viswasam

Ajith in Viswasam (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The producers of Ajith-starrer Viswasam have released the motion poster of the movie on Sunday. Earlier, the first look and second look posters were well received increasing expectations for the Pongal release. 

Viswasam is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva and actress Nayanthara will be playing the female lead in the movie which has an ensemble cast which includes Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu while D Imman's songs are expected to make fans groove to them.

The motion poster released on Sunday shows Thala Ajith in two looks with Thambi Ramaiah's dialogue and Imman's peppy percussive beats playing in the background.

WATCH: Viswasam official motion poster

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ajith thala Thala Ajith Viswasam Nayanthara

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prakash
    Thala na summava
    4 days ago reply

  • Vignesh
    Ultimate marana maas thala never give up
    5 days ago reply

  • panixavier
    Write a comment...sema mass thala.thala thala than
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp