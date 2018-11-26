Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has a special message for Vijay Sethupathi

By Online Desk

Star Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik put up a tremendous show in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia. The lad from Tamil Nadu smashed 30 runs from 13 balls in the first T20 and came up with a timely partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the third T20, giving the 'Men in Blue' the much needed series-levelling win

After a hectic T20 series, Dinesh Karthik took some time off the field and caught up with the recent super-hit Tamil film '96'. The keeper-batsman was bowled over by the film and showered praise on Vijay Sethupathi for his brilliant performance in the movie. He also went on to appreciate the music in the film, especially 'Kathalae Kathalae' song.

His tweet reads," What a beautiful movie 96. I'm in love with it. my fav song Kathalae Kathalae, whatta song. Loved every frame in the movie and the music too."

In a tweet that followed he mentioned fellow Indian cricketers Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund and team fitness trainer Basu Shanker were big fans of the film.

He said, "Been the biggest fan of Vijay Sethupathi for some time now. But was blown away by 96. Amazing. Govind Vasantha, outstanding. Kathalae on loop. Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund, Basu Shanker are big fans of this movie too. Ashwin Ravichandran how bout u?"

It will be interesting to see how Vijay Sethupathi responds to Dinesh Karthik's tweets.

Australia won the opening T20 by four runs while the second game was a washout, putting additional pressure on India who came here at the back of winning six T20 series in a row. In the third T20, batting first Australia scored 165. Chasing the target, Dhawan and Sharma put on 50 runs off just 28 balls.

India was in a bit of a bother at one stage, but Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (22 not out off 18 balls) brought out their shots. Both batsmen took the aerial route with aplomb and hit seven fours and four sixes between them to leave the Australian bowlers clueless. Kohli reached his 19th T20I half-century off 34 balls and took India home with two balls to spare.

While Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Seethakathi' is all set to hit the big screens on December 20. 'Seethakaathi' happens to be the 25th film of 'Makkal Selvan', is directed by 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' fame Balaji Tharaneetharan while Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film.

Seethakaathi was a renowned philosopher who was born in Kilakarai in 1650 AD, but Balaji clarifies that his film isn’t a biopic. Veteran actor Archana of Neengal Kettavai-fame plays Vijay’s wife in the film, director J Mahendran, Bagavathy Perumal and Rajkumar will all be seen in pivotal roles.

