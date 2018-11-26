Home Entertainment Tamil

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has a special message for Vijay Sethupathi

After a hectic T20 series, Dinesh Karthik took some time off the field and caught up with the recent super-hit Tamil film '96'.

Published: 26th November 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Sethupathi

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and actor Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | AP and YouTube)

By Online Desk

Star Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik put up a tremendous show in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia. The lad from Tamil Nadu smashed 30 runs from 13 balls in the first T20 and came up with a timely partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the third T20, giving the 'Men in Blue' the much needed series-levelling win

After a hectic T20 series, Dinesh Karthik took some time off the field and caught up with the recent super-hit Tamil film '96'. The keeper-batsman was bowled over by the film and showered praise on Vijay Sethupathi for his brilliant performance in the movie. He also went on to appreciate the music in the film, especially 'Kathalae Kathalae' song.

His tweet reads," What a beautiful movie 96. I'm in love with it. my fav song Kathalae Kathalae, whatta song. Loved every frame in the movie and the music too."

In a tweet that followed he mentioned fellow Indian cricketers Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund and team fitness trainer Basu Shanker were big fans of the film. 

He said, "Been the biggest fan of Vijay Sethupathi for some time now. But was blown away by 96. Amazing. Govind Vasantha, outstanding. Kathalae on loop. Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund, Basu Shanker are big fans of this movie too. Ashwin Ravichandran how bout u?"

It will be interesting to see how Vijay Sethupathi responds to Dinesh Karthik's tweets.

Australia won the opening T20 by four runs while the second game was a washout, putting additional pressure on India who came here at the back of winning six T20 series in a row. In the third T20, batting first Australia scored 165. Chasing the target, Dhawan and Sharma put on 50 runs off just 28 balls.

India was in a bit of a bother at one stage, but Kohli and Dinesh Karthik (22 not out off 18 balls) brought out their shots. Both batsmen took the aerial route with aplomb and hit seven fours and four sixes between them to leave the Australian bowlers clueless. Kohli reached his 19th T20I half-century off 34 balls and took India home with two balls to spare.

While Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Seethakathi' is all set to hit the big screens on December 20. 'Seethakaathi' happens to be the 25th film of 'Makkal Selvan', is directed by 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' fame Balaji Tharaneetharan while Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film.

Seethakaathi was a renowned philosopher who was born in Kilakarai in 1650 AD, but Balaji clarifies that his film isn’t a biopic. Veteran actor Archana of Neengal Kettavai-fame plays Vijay’s wife in the film, director J Mahendran, Bagavathy Perumal and Rajkumar will all be seen in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Vijay Sethupathi 96 film Kathalae Kathalae song

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp