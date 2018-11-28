Kamal Haasan wearing Indian 'thatha' makeup gave me goosebumps: Shankar

By Online Desk

We are just a day away from the release of the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema', '2.0'. The advance booking for the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer have started and the tickets are selling like hotcakes.

Director Shankar and the rest of the team are promoting the film round the clock.

Amidst all the expectations surrounding '2.0', director Shankar reveled some details about his next film 'Indian 2'. The film is a sequel to Kamal Haasan blockbuster 'Indian' which released way back in 1996.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Shankar said, "We recently took a makeup test for Kamal Haasan's Indian role, all I can say is Indian 'Kalakittu Irukaru.' When we saw Kamal Haasan wearing that Indian 'thatha' makeup, it gave me goosebumps. I felt so excited like how the audience would feel after seeing one of their favourite characters live after 25 years. It was a great feeling. And he still has the same energy that he had 25 years back and when we took a few stills, they were just so stunning and you just feel like staring at them all day."

He also stated that the story of 'Indian 2' will revolve around the issues that have disturbed him.

"When Indian was made, I took issues that I used to see around me, the issues I personally faced and things that I studied. Those were the things that helped me make Indian part 1. Now after all these years, what are issues that are bothering me, the news stories that are disturbing me, those are all my driving force to make Indian 2," he added.

The shooting for 'Indian 2' is expected to complete by 2019 and the film will tentatively release in the summer of 2020.

'Indian' starred Kamal Haasan in a double role along with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Goundamani. The movie is about Senapathy, a freedom struggle veteran, who turns into a vigilante and murders corrupt government officials.

It will be interesting to see if 'Indian 2' will be able to live up to the hype of the first part that released 22 years ago.

