'Viswasam' motion poster woos fans as Ajith visits Germany for a conference

By Online Desk

The recently released motion poster of Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' has clocked over six million views in just three days, making the fans go gaga on social media.

The motion poster received a big thumbs up from filmgoers, further increasing the expectations of the film which is set to hit the theatres for Pongal 2019.

It's a known fact that 'Thala' Ajith hasn't taken part in the promotional activities of any of his films in the last decade.

But if you are wondering what Ajith is up to of late, here is the big news for you. 'Thala' is currently in Germany where he was in a conference with Vario Helicopter MD Kirsten Zodtner.

It's no secret that Ajith is very passionate about racing and aeromodelling. The days when he is not shooting, one could find him indulging in activities related to racing and aeromodelling.

According to reports, it was revealed that the meeting was to seek help from the German government to sanction a request to the Indian government for recognizing aeromodelling in India.

The photos that were taken during the meeting with Vario Helicopter team went viral on social media with many people appreciating the efforts taken by Ajith.

'Viswasam' is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.

It is going to be an interesting Pongal 2019, as Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is also slated to release during the same time.