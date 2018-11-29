2.0 is here: How netizens reacted to Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 

By Online Desk

The much-awaited day in Indian cinema is finally here! India's most expensive movie, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. has hit the screens. The movie is receiving positive reviews from the film fraternity and also from the people across the globe.

The movie is expected to be a huge hit at the box office. It has already collected Rs 370 crore through the sale of satellite rights, digital rights and distribution rights for all the three versions, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

A sequel to director Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", the film has been produced by Lyca Productions. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Here's a glimpse of '2.0' festival observed by fans across India:

Like never before in the history, people are celebrating the movie of their dearest Superstar by erecting a 3D flex outside theatres. Check out TNIE reviewer Gopinath Rajendran's tweet!

And as expected, it is a saravedi here at Ganga Kolathur for #2Point0FDFS. Apart from the usual band service, crackers and other celebrations what intrigued me was the 3D flex for India's first film to be shot in 3D!#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/N8EGeY6upS — Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) November 28, 2018

The sun might not rise on time, but people are never late to celebrate their favourite stars' movies at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screen. The theatre witnessed a grand celebration by the fans.

Even film stars are as excited as us to get 'Thalaivar tharisanam.'

The day is here A proud moment for Indian cinema

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth

The magician @shankarshanmugh

The mozart @arrahman

The awesome @akshaykumar

The visionaries at @LycaProductions #2point0 BLAST pic.twitter.com/ydonv99jPW — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 29, 2018

Guess who's sad about missing the first day first show!

Thalaivar arrived at BOXOFFICE .

Me arrived at the shooting spot .

Missing first day first show #2point0 — Nani (@NameisNani) November 29, 2018

Here's a glance at the celebrations in a movie theatre in Vellore.

Lucky are those who get tickets for Thalaivar's first-day show. Bookings for a movie has never been this full in the recent times. A Twitteratti shared a screengrab of 'Book my show' portal's 2.0 bookings in Hyderabad.

insane!! #2point0 99% seats booked hyd with 8 hours to spare ,a record no of shows with 100% occupany can be done only by superstar #rajinikanth magnet of bo congrats #shankar #AkshayKumar and grand film loving telugu audience.#2Point0FDFS #2point0review #2Point0FromToday pic.twitter.com/i5mGPdubeO — enthused (@minimfizz) November 28, 2018

Earlier, when addressing a crowd gathered at Sathyam Cinemas, Superstar Rajinikanth said that the movie will be a huge hit. He said, "I am telling you today, take my words, it is going to be a super duper hit film."

The film has been made on a lavish budget of nearly Rs 600 crore. We can't wait to meet the one and only Superstar on screen. Wish you all a happy 'Thalaivar Thursday!'