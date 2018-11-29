Home Entertainment Tamil

2.0 is here: How netizens reacted to Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 

Here's a glimpse of '2.0' festival observed by fans across India. 

Published: 29th November 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth.

By Online Desk

The much-awaited day in Indian cinema is finally here! India's most expensive movie, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. has hit the screens. The movie is receiving positive reviews from the film fraternity and also from the people across the globe.

The movie is expected to be a huge hit at the box office. It has already collected Rs 370 crore through the sale of satellite rights, digital rights and distribution rights for all the three versions, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. 

A sequel to director Shankar's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran", the film has been produced by Lyca Productions. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Here's a glimpse of '2.0' festival observed by fans across India:

Like never before in the history, people are celebrating the movie of their dearest Superstar by erecting a 3D flex outside theatres. Check out TNIE reviewer Gopinath Rajendran's tweet! 

 

The sun might not rise on time, but people are never late to celebrate their favourite stars' movies at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screen. The theatre witnessed a grand celebration by the fans. 

ALSO READ: 2.0 first impression: A fascinating celluloid experience

Even film stars are as excited as us to get 'Thalaivar tharisanam.' 

 

Guess who's sad about missing the first day first show!

 

Here's a glance at the celebrations in a movie theatre in Vellore.

 

Lucky are those who get tickets for Thalaivar's first-day show. Bookings for a movie has never been this full in the recent times. A Twitteratti shared a screengrab of 'Book my show' portal's 2.0 bookings in Hyderabad. 

 

WATCH | Here's how Chennai reacted to Rajinikanth's 2.0

 

Earlier, when addressing a crowd gathered at Sathyam Cinemas, Superstar Rajinikanth said that the movie will be a huge hit. He said, "I am telling you today, take my words, it is going to be a super duper hit film."

The film has been made on a lavish budget of nearly Rs 600 crore. We can't wait to meet the one and only Superstar on screen. Wish you all a happy 'Thalaivar Thursday!'

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enthiran 2.0 Rajinikanth 2.0 FDFS Akshay Kumar 2.0 movie bookings India's most expensive movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp