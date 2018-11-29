Home Entertainment Tamil

'Petta' director Karthik Subbaraj reviews Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

Karthik Subbaraj, who watched '2.0' at GK Cinemas, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about the film.

Published: 29th November 2018 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karthik Subbaraj, Rajini

Director Karthik Subbaraj with actor Rajinikanth (Photo | Karthik Subbaraj Facebook)

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0'  had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and the fans have given a thumbs up to the sci-fi thriller.

Many celebrities caught up with the early morning shows of '2.0', one amongst them was 'Petta' director Karthik Subbaraj.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0's first impression

Karthik Subbaraj, who watched '2.0' at GK Cinemas, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about the film.

His tweet reads, "#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!! Shankar sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE."

Since Rajinikanth's next film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it will be interesting to see how the young director presents the Superstar on the big screen.

ALSO READ: How netizens react to Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

A few weeks back, Sun Pictures had released a poster of Rajinikanth's next film 'Petta'. Along with the poster, Sun Pictures also announced that the film will release for Pongal 2019. 

The film consists of a star-studded lineup - Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Megha Akash, Yogi Babu amongst others.

One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other on the festival season at the beginning of next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petta Karthik Subbaraj Rajinikanth 2.0 2.0 film 2.0 film review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp