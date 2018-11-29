'Petta' director Karthik Subbaraj reviews Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0' had a blockbuster opening across Tamil Nadu and the fans have given a thumbs up to the sci-fi thriller.

Many celebrities caught up with the early morning shows of '2.0', one amongst them was 'Petta' director Karthik Subbaraj.

Karthik Subbaraj, who watched '2.0' at GK Cinemas, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about the film.

His tweet reads, "#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!! Shankar sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE."

Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!!@shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE.. — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 29, 2018

Since Rajinikanth's next film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it will be interesting to see how the young director presents the Superstar on the big screen.

A few weeks back, Sun Pictures had released a poster of Rajinikanth's next film 'Petta'. Along with the poster, Sun Pictures also announced that the film will release for Pongal 2019.

The film consists of a star-studded lineup - Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Megha Akash, Yogi Babu amongst others.

One can definitely expect an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other on the festival season at the beginning of next year.