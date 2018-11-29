Rajinikanth'-starrer '2.0' is here and fans have gone berserk

By ANI

CHENNAI: Amid much anticipation, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' hit the big screens on Thursday. Fan of Thalaiva have a reason to rejoice as they can now watch the magnum opus at a theatre near them.

Fans, this time around too, have gone an extra mile to express their love for their icon. It almost seemed like a mini Diwali celebration outside the movie theaters in Chennai, with people busting crackers, dancing to the dhol beats and feeding sweets to each other.

ALSO READ: '2.0' film review

"Look at the atmosphere, I mean do I have to say more? That's a great fever, there is a great excitement and entertainment," said a fan.

Holding their tickets as a prized possession, fans eagerly waited outside the movie theaters for first-day first show. "His character is a secondary thing. First, he is Thalaiva. And it's mandatory to go for Thalaiva's first day first show be it any movie," said a female fan.

VIEW GALLERY: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer'2.0'

Expressing their utmost respect for their Idol, some even showered milk on life-size posters of Rajinikanth. "There is going to be many more movies which is going to be more than 1000 crores and that's going to rock," another said with excitement.

Directed by S. Shankar, the flick stars Akshay as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He has taken over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti the robot (Rajinikanth's character).

ALSO READ: How netizens react to Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'

Directed by S. Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid in the film. The 'Khiladi' actor plays the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

'2.0' brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran', which had released in Hindi as 'Robot'.