Resul Pookutty’s The Sound Story to have Indian premiere in Chennai

The Malayalam version, also titled The Sound Story, will be screened in CIFF, with English subtitles, on 16 December.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Resul Pookutty

Sound designer Resul Pookutty's much-awaited film, The Sound Story, is all set to have its Indian premiere at the 16th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF). The film, with Resul in the lead, playing himself, revolves around a sound designer capturing the sounds of the famed Thrissur Pooram. 

“The Malayalam version, also titled The Sound Story, will be screened in CIFF, with English subtitles, on 16 December,” says director Prasad Prabhakaran, whose multilingual film will also be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film had its international premiere at Toronto, Japan in August. 

Talking about the film, the Academy Award-winning sound designer says, “This film is the realisation of my dream to capture the sounds of the Thrissur Pooram and archive them for posterity.”Resul, in his capacity of sound designer, has a multitude of projects in his kitty, including Rajinikanth and Shankar's  2.0, which hits the screens today.

