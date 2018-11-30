'Oru Thalai Raagam' cinematographer Robert Asirvatham passes away

By Online Desk

Ace cinematographer Robert Asirvatham passed away in a private hospital this morning at around 10 am. He was 68.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, his final rituals will be taking place tomorrow in Kolathur.

Robert Asirvatham was well known for his work in many hit Tamil films like 'Oru Thalai Raagam', 'Paalai Vana Cholai', 'Chinna Poove Mella Pesu'.

He worked along with his friend Rajasekhar and the duo were called Robert Rajasekhar. They have collaborated in many films including the ones mentioned above.

South Indian Cinematographers Association (SICA) issued an official statement, offering their condolences to his demise.