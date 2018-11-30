Home Entertainment Tamil

'Oru Thalai Raagam' cinematographer Robert Asirvatham passes away

Robert Asirvatham was well known for his work in many hit Tamil films like 'Oru Thalai Raagam', 'Paalai Vana Cholai'.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Asirvatham

Ace cinematographer Robert Asirvatham

By Online Desk

Ace cinematographer Robert Asirvatham passed away in a private hospital this morning at around 10 am. He was 68.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, his final rituals will be taking place tomorrow in Kolathur. 

Robert Asirvatham was well known for his work in many hit Tamil films like 'Oru Thalai Raagam', 'Paalai Vana Cholai', 'Chinna Poove Mella Pesu'. 

He worked along with his friend Rajasekhar and the duo were called Robert Rajasekhar. They have collaborated in many films including the ones mentioned above.

South Indian Cinematographers Association (SICA) issued an official statement, offering their condolences to his demise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oru Thalai Raagam Robert Asirvatham Robert Asirvatham death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp