Tamil actress Riyamikka ends life at her Chennai residence

By Online Desk

Tamil actress Riyamikka committed suicide at her Valasaravakkam residence in Chennai.

According to reports, she hung herself to death. The 26-year-old was part of popular films like 'Aghoriyin Aattam', 'Kundrathile Kumaranukku Kondattam', and 'X Videos'. A complaint has been lodged with the cops, who are currently investigating the reason behind the suicide.

Riyamikka was living with her cousin Prakash in Valasaravakkam. The death of the young actress has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry.