SJ Suryah’s next is a family entertainer

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Filmmaker-turned-actor S J Suryah, in his second coming as an actor, seems to be picking a variety of scripts.

After last year’s Mersal, the actor will next be seen in a film directed by Oru Naal Koothu-fame Nelson Venkatesan. The film went on floors in February and is now gearing up for release.

SJ Suryah

Talking about the film, the director says, “It is a fun-filled family entertainer. Apart from Suryah, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Karunakaran in important roles.”

With the first look set to be released today, Nelson shares that Suryah will be playing a very interesting role with unique characterisation.

“It will be a never-seen-before avatar for him.”

Nelson reunites with his Oru Naal Koothu music director Justin Prabhakaran for this film.

“Sid Sriram and Sean Roldan have lent their voices for the album. It will surely be a musical treat just like our earlier film,” assures the director.