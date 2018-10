Mani Ratnam's office gets threat call demanding removal of dialogues from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

By Online Desk

Director Mani Ratnam on Tuesday lodged a police complaint about a hoax bomb threat call which was received at his office at Abiramapuram in Chennai.

The threat call which was made on Monday night reportedly demanded to remove some 'controversial' dialogues from the ace director's latest release, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The police, according to media reports, have launched a manhunt to nab the caller.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, starring Arvindsamy, Vijay Sethupathi, STR, Arun Vijay, Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Dayanna Erappa released on September 28.

(Further details awaited)