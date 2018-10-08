Its Vijay vs Vijay on Diwali: 'Sarkar' gets a competitor in 'Thimiru Pudichavan'

By Online Desk

We are just a month away from Diwali and the fans of 'Thalapathy' Vijay's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 'Sarkar' which is slated to release on Diwali (November 6th).

Now, recently actor Vijay Antony took to Twitter and announced that he will also be joining the Diwali race.

He put up a tweet that carried the poster of his upcoming film 'Thimiru Pudichavan' and had mentioned that the film "will be releasing worldwide on Diwali."

Vijay Antony's 'Thimiru Pudichavan' is directed by Ganeshaa and produced by his wife Fatima Vijay Antony under his home production banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film also has Nivetha Pethuraj and Daniel Balaji playing lead roles along with Vijay Antony.

It will be interesting for the fans to see how both the movies will fare this festival season.

Recently, 'Thalapathy' Vijay was all over the news for his explosive comments during the recently held audio launch of 'Sarkar'.

The 'Mersal' movie star had said, "The special thing about Sarkar is that 'Mersal' had a bit of politics while the politics shown in Sarkar will be 'Mersal' (meaning amazing)."

Hinting his interest in entering into politics, actor Vijay said, "People will contest in the elections to form the government but we have formed our Sarkar (government) already and now we are going to contest in the elections."

When the event host asked him about the rumours that he is playing a Chief Minister role in the movie, he jokingly replied that he is not playing the role of CM in the movie. "If I ever become a CM in real life, I won't be acting as a CM but do my duties honestly," he added.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others. AR Rahman songs have already turned out to be a huge chartbuster and have further increased the expectations of the film.