Vijay fans ask me if I have unpleasant experiences with 'Thalapathy': Big Boss star Vaiyapuri

By Online Desk

Popular Tamil actor Vaiyapuri became a household name following his appearance in the first season of the hit reality show Big Boss.

Vaiyapuri has been in the Tamil cine industry for nearly 25 years and has acted along with many top stars including Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview to Behindwoods, Vaiyapuri shared his thoughts about Big Boss, sharing the screen space with actor Vijay and the appreciation he received from 'Thalapathy' for Big Boss.

The Big Boss star said, "It has been quite a while since me and Vijay sir acted together and even many of his fans used to ask me when I go outside about that. They enquired if there is any unpleasant experiences between us and I would reply with a No. I went to meet him recently at the shooting spot of Sarkar. We spent some quality time together."

Vijay and Vaiyapuri have worked in many successful movies that include Love Today, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Priyamaanavale, Thirupaachi, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Kaavalan and Velayudham.

He further added, "Vijay assured me that he would give me good roles in any of his next films. He enquired about my Bigg Boss experiences and also told that he really liked me in Bigg Boss. He said he watches the show whenever he gets time, along with his family. That itself was a great appreciation for me. We will work together soon."

On the work front, Vaiyapuri was lastly seen in Annanukku Jai which released in August.