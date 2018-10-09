ICAF invites entries for Tamil feature film competition of CIFF

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) has invited entries from Tamil film producers for the Tamil feature film competition of the 16th Chennai International Film Festival, according to a statement issued by the foundation.

The festival will be held from December 13 to 10 and films censored between October 16, 2017 and October 15, 2018 are eligible, the statement added. The entry forms are available at www.icaf.in. The last date for receipt of entries is November 10. The forms should be submitted with two copies of the English subtitled DVD of the film.

Eligibility criteria

