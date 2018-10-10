Home Entertainment Tamil

Samuthirakani in Poovarasam Peepee director Halitha Shameem’s next

Samuthirakani, whose Aan Devathai is releasing this week, will be seen in director Halitha Shameem's next.

Halitha Shameem

Director Halitha Shameem

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Samuthirakani, whose Aan Devathai is releasing this week, will be seen in director Halitha Shameem’s next. Known for her debut film, Poovarasam Peepee, Halitha’s next is an anthology. Talking to us, she says, “It is an anthology titled Sillukarupetti; like an assorted box of toffees, you have an assortment of four different films.

The stories take place in a dumpyard between two children (Baby Sara is playing one of the roles), between an old couple in a hospital (Leela Samson is playing the lead in this story), between two strangers who share a cab ride, and between a married couple who are facing a midlife crisis. It is in this last short that Samuthirakani and Sunaina will be playing the leads.”

She says the film explores the strangeness that is prevalent in the relationships between the protagonists in each of these stories, which cover different age groups. “The film also has four different cinematographers. Manoj Paramahamsa, who is currently working on ENPT and Dhruva Natchathiram, Abhinandan Ramanujam (Suriya 37), Vijay Karthik Kannan (Iravaakaalam, Aadai), and Yamini Yagnamurthy, who is an assistant of PC Sreeram.”

The film is bankrolled by Venkatesh, who previously produced Kattapava Kaanom.

