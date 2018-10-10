Sivakarthikeyan still thanks me for 'Maan Karate': Hansika

By Express News Service

Hansika, who is known for her bubbly persona on screen, seems to be so in real life as well. The actor, who looks dapper in a blue suit, sits down with representatives from the media and talks about her upcoming films, including her 50th. Excerpts from the conversation.

What’s so special about your 50th film, Maha?

I haven’t done a female-centric film till now. The character I play is very different. The film is in the pre-production stage right now. It is a thriller that will be shot only in Tamil. I am definitely under a lot of pressure, as it’s my fiftieth film. I didn’t even expect to work in fifty films. I usually don’t prepare for any of my roles, but for Maha I am sitting with the team for pre-production.

How did you land this project?

When I heard the script for the first time, I asked the director whether he had come to the right actor. He immediately said, ‘If I am going to make the film I want only you to play the lead. I don’t want to do my debut film with any other person.’

Was it a conscious decision to stay away from female-centric films for this long?

Not really. I was too busy doing commercial films. I think the right film has come my way at the right time.

Have you ever refused any such female-centric films before?

Yes, I have. I thought I should wait for the best.

A few words about your upcoming projects...

Thupakki Munai (her upcoming film with Vikram Prabhu) is a very well-shot crime thriller. Vikram and I will be seen in two different shades in the film. I also have 100 in the pipeline, alongside Atharvaa, but I can’t reveal much about it right now.

The number of films you do per year seems to have gone down?

When I started, I had to make sure that the audience saw more of me so that they got used to my face. I used to do eight films a year, now I do only four films a year. I guess I’ve reached a point where I can be choosy and selective about scripts.

You made your Malayalam debut recently with Villain, and you’ve been a part of Tamil and Telugu industries for a long time. How do you plan to balance your projects in the three industries?

Honestly, I think Malayalam is very tough. My heart and soul is in the Tamil industry. I feel very comfortable here, and I am trying to learn Tamil. I feel connected to the audience over here and enjoy being in Tamil Nadu. So as of now, my entire concentration is on Tamil films.

When a film doesn’t do well, do you look back and see what went wrong?

As an actor, I know that some films won’t do well even while shooting for it. I don’t know how to explain the feeling, but sometimes I know when the crew is not following the core story and just shooting scenes to extend the runtime. I still give my hundred per cent to the film and prepare myself to face the results. But the results of some films are unpredictable as there are hundreds of other people involved in the film. Whenever my films fail at the box office, I only look for the areas where I have to improve myself.

Do you want to try your hand in other departments of cinema?

Right now, I only know how to act. I might enter production after I become old and retire from acting. Also, nowadays, actors have become more like salesmen, as we have to promote our film with all our might. But I am okay with that.

Which has been your most satisfying role as an actor?

The character I played in Romeo Juliet, because it was more of a villain in the first half, filled with negativity. Portraying the role in a way that didn’t make the audience hate the character was a very big challenge.

Most of your films have been with experienced actors and directors. Was this a conscious choice?

I’ve taken some risks too. Sivakarthikeyan still thanks me for working in Maan Karate with him. I had three scripts in my hand at that point of time, but I went ahead with that project and the film turned out to be a success. The script is key for me.