Ashwin Saravanan’s third film titled 'Game Over'

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who debuted with the Nayanthara-starrer Maya in 2015, is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah.

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who debuted with the Nayanthara-starrer Maya in 2015, is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah. But that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from starting his third film. Titled Game Over, it will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, and will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead, marking the actor’s comeback to Tamil cinema after Vai Raja Vai (2015). 

Speaking about the film produced by S Sashikanth of Y Not Studios, Ashwin says, “It’s a thriller that takes place predominantly inside a house and Taapsee will be seen in a wheelchair for about 70 per cent of the film. The film goes on floors today and will be shot entirely in Chennai. It will have a very limited cast, the details of which will be revealed soon.”

Indru Netru Naalai-fame Vasanth will be handling the cinematography, while Ron Ethan Yohann, who had collaborated with Ashwin on his first two projects, will be composing the music for Game Over.

