Mahat and Yogi Babu join Simbu-Sundar C project

Looks like the cast of Simbu’s next film, directed by Sundar C, is getting bigger by the day. We had previously reported that this Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi, would also feature Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa in the lead. Now, we hear that Mahat, who was recently in the news for being a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, will be a part of the film.

Speaking about his role, the Mankatha actor, a close friend of Simbu, says, “I play the second lead in the film, but I can’t reveal much about it at the current stage. We’re currently in Hyderabad where the shooting is happening in full swing.”

In-demand comedian Yogi Babu is also a part of this comedy drama. The actor took to his social media account to confirm the news. This will be Yogi Babu’s first time sharing screen space with Simbu.