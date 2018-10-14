Home Entertainment Tamil

'Viswasam' producer Thiagarajan shares interesting update on the Ajith-starrer

At a recent audio launch, Viswasam's producer Thiagarajan came up with some interesting revelations about the Ajith-starrer.

Published: 14th October 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith

Tamil Actor Ajith

By Online Desk

Ajith is currently busy with his upcoming flick 'Viswasam' which is his fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film is slated to release during the Pongal holidays.

At a recent audio launch, Viswasam's producer Thiagarajan shared some interesting details about the Ajith-starrer. He said, "Viswasam's shooting is happening at a swift pace and it is almost nearing the finishing stage. In this film, Ajith sir is playing a different kind of a character, and he has done very well. Particularly, he has danced superbly in two songs. I have seen it myself. Everything is going on well, and we are planning to release it for Pongal."

The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is also her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ajith Viswasam Viswasam release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp