'Viswasam' producer Thiagarajan shares interesting update on the Ajith-starrer

By Online Desk

Ajith is currently busy with his upcoming flick 'Viswasam' which is his fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film is slated to release during the Pongal holidays.

At a recent audio launch, Viswasam's producer Thiagarajan shared some interesting details about the Ajith-starrer. He said, "Viswasam's shooting is happening at a swift pace and it is almost nearing the finishing stage. In this film, Ajith sir is playing a different kind of a character, and he has done very well. Particularly, he has danced superbly in two songs. I have seen it myself. Everything is going on well, and we are planning to release it for Pongal."

The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is also her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.