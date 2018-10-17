Home Entertainment Tamil

I was a victim of child sexual abuse: 'Bigg Boss 2' winner Riythvika responds to #MeToo

Big Boss 2 Tamil winner Riythvika shared her views about the importance of educating the children about good touch and bad touch.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Riythvika

'Bigg Boss 2' winner Riythvika (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

'Bigg Boss Tamil 2' winner Riythvika has been riding high on success of late, with multiple film and advertisement offers coming her.

The 'Madras' film actress in a recent chat with Behindwoods, shared her thoughts about the sexual abuse she faced as a child.

Riythvika said, "Yes, I was also a victim of child sexual abuse. It was during my childhood days when the neighbourhood people misbehaved with me. It is good to see many people coming out and talking about it. Varalaxmi (actress) is doing a great job out there. Many others are also speaking up through MeToo and it is important."

She also shared her views about the importance of educating the children about good touch and bad touch and the role of the parents in teaching their children about the same.

She further added," Also, I feel we should teach our children about good touch and bad touch. If parents and elders, educate the children on things like these, we can easily solve the child sexual abuse problems. When I was sexually abused, I did not tell it to anyone, because at that point in time, I did not know anything. Later on, when I became mature, I understood and realised what actually happened.

She will be seen next in 'Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu' which will hit the theatres in the coming months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riythvika child sexual abuse Sexual abuse Bigg Boss 2 Tamil Tamil Bigg Boss 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp