Hamsavardhan makes a comeback with Peetru

Gopinath Rajendran

Remember veteran actor Ravichandran’s son Hamsavardhan, who did films like Vadagupatti Maapillai and Junior Senior? The actor, last seen in 2007’s Piragu, is now making a comeback with a dark comedy titled Peetru that is directed by Vijay Sri, whose debut film Dha Dha 87 is scheduled to release soon.

Speaking about Peetru, director Vijay says, “Those studying in the final year of college are called seniors; there are a few who come to college even after passing, and they’re referred to as super seniors. Peetru will be a story about that bunch. The film will also talk about a king who ruled over Chennai. Not many know about this real-life king and his history. The film will have a host of characters, and we’re yet to finalise the cast.”Peetru will go on floors from the 24th of this month and will be shot completely in Chennai. Raja Pandi, who handled cinematography for Dha Dha 87, will reprise his role in Peetru that’s produced by Amsun Film Factory. The motion poster of the film will be out this Diwali.