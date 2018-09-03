Home Entertainment Tamil

New roles, new dreams for Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan

Let’s look at the idea of heroes thriving in pairs, a trend our film industry has always been privy to.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

Two heroes. Two productions. Two happy steps for Tamil cinema. I’m talking about Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan, and their respective productions, Merku Thodarchi Malai and Kanaa, films that are not in the so-called mainstream but important nevertheless. First, let’s look at the idea of heroes thriving in pairs, a trend our film industry has always been privy to.

It began with the PU Chinnappa and MKT Bhagavathar era (do Google if these names seem like Greek and Latin). Then came the swashbuckling MGR and the acting genius, Sivaji Ganesan. They were duly followed by Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth (listed in order of cinematic seniority). The late 90s and the new millennium saw Vijay and Ajith, and Vikram and Surya, who saw their respective success graph rise alongside the other. And now, there’s an additional duo in Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan who have made it to this A-list. In between, we also had heroes like Prabhu and Karthik who were box-office favourites in the 80s — just as Simbu and Dhanush are now.

These heroes are the biggies, the names that make the business of film work on their sole might and merit. Of the aforementioned creme da la creme list, let’s take note of those heroes who were also producers. MGR and Sivaji Ganesan had production houses which they leaned on only to make films that featured them in the lead. Based on the script and budget, they would decide if they needed to bring in their banner value to a film, like for example Nadodi Mannan or Puthiya Paravai.

Sivaji Pictures became a big banner to reckon with, which went on to make films with other heroes too, during and after the thespian’s time. In the early 80s, Kamal Haasan ventured into feature film production full-time and set the ball rolling for Raajkamal Films International (RKFI) with his 100th film, Raajapaarvai, and went on to make films featuring other actors too, time and again. Kadamai Ganniyam Kattupaadu starring Sathyaraj was a songless wonder of a film in 1987.

So was Magalir Mattum (1994) which had three women take on the cudgels from the heroes. RKFI is among the tallest production banners founded by an actor, whose 45th production this year features Vikram in the lead. Rajinikanth too turned producer under his banner Rajini Arts with the film Valli, but stopped with that. Now we have actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment which has carved a path for itself by its focus on strong scripts — much like RKFI.

In this context, enter my current favourites, Vijay Sethupathi (VS) and Sivakarthikeyan (SK) who lend their ‘market’ not just to films they act in, but also to ones they produce. Both stars have banners named after them. Both artistes have risen up the ladder of success after much strife and failure. Facebook and Twitter feeds today have earlier film clips of VS and TV clips of SK which go viral. Watch those videos and you will get an idea of what it actually takes for someone to become what we casually brush off with the misnomer, ‘overnight success’. You could expect these heroes to merely bask in their glorious run.

You could expect them to merely produce films that feature them in lead roles. But instead, what are they doing?

While SK announced a film like Kanaa featuring Aishwarya Rajesh (another current favourite) as a budding cricketeer (do watch her in the behind-the-scenes prep in the song Oonjala), Vijay Sethupathi has backed a festival favourite like Merku Thodarchi Malai. This is heartening to see. This effort to enhance the space they are in is a wonderful move. Yes, cinema is a business, but it’s important to remember it’s a business of creativity. If stories don’t work,  there will be no business left to handle. The focus on story and not on some magical combination of names featuring themselves is what’s commendable about both these heroes.

I do not subscribe to labels describing SK as the ‘mass hero’ and VS as the ‘class hero’ as both of them are talented actors and ‘commercial’ in their own way. Both have chosen films that cater to their strengths as actors and producers. It is a well thought-out path they are paving for themselves, a path that has brought them up to this point, where they can now afford to produce films with  deserving new heroes and new writers/directors. If we look at a Merku Thodarchi Malai with pride and look forward to a Kanaa with excitement, it’s because the films can see a decent release thanks to the brand value of SK and VS.

The brands of Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan can handle the commercial gains or losses arising out of a film and hence their decision to back story-driven films and young talented filmmakers is a welcome move both for the Tamil film industry and us, its audience.

Sujatha Narayanan

Twitter@n_sujatha08

The writer is a former journalist who has worked in the film industry for several years and is passionate about movies, music and everything related to entertainment

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Merku Thodarchi Malai Kanaa Vijay Sethupathi Sivakarthikeyan Aishwarya Rajesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival