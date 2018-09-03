Home Entertainment Tamil

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares 'mandatory' group photo after Sarkar shoot wrap

Directed by A R Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in lead roles. 

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:48 AM

The actress wrote that 'The mandatory group photo after we finish filming a movie.. especially as one as specia as #SarkarDeepavali #Sarkar @ARMurugadoss @sunpictures'.

By Online Desk

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Sunday shared the 'mandatory' photo after wrapping up her schedule for the Vijay starrer- 'Sarkar'.

The actress wrote that "The mandatory group photo after we finish filming a movie.. especially as one as specia as #SarkarDeepavali #Sarkar @ARMurugadoss @sunpictures".

While A R Rahman has scored music for the movie, 'Angamaly Diaries' fame Girish Gangadharan has cranked the camera.

The story has been co-written by Tamil, Malayalam writer B Jeyamohan and A R Murugadoss.

Vijay in 'Sarkar' poster.

The movie had recently run into controversy when the state government directed Vijay, the producer and director of the film "Sarkar" to withdraw the promotional poster.

The petitioner, represented by S Cyril Alexander, submitted that the posters carried a picture of the actor smoking a cigarette.

