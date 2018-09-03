Yuvan Shankar Raja lends his voice for Jarugandi

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his voice for a melody in Jai’s Jarugandi, with music by Bobo Shashi.

Uma Devi, lyricist in films like Kabali and Kaala, has penned this song. Nitin says, “It’s a love song about the leads who come together after the hero saves the heroine. There is untold love between them. To convey this, we wanted a song, and Yuvan really liked the idea. The lyrical video will be out by this week.”

Amit Kumar Tiwari, who was seen in Siruthai, has been roped in to play the antagonist in this film. Directed by Pichumani who had earlier assisted Venkat Prabhu, the film has Jacobinte Swargarajyam girl Reba Monica John as the female lead. Shooting for the film has been completed, with the post-production work going on.