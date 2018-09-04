MGR biopic to mainly focus on his theatre days

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Filmmaker A Balakrishnan, who made Kamaraj, is currently working on a film on the life of ex-Chief Minister and actor, MG Ramachandran. Titled MGR, the film, which has Riythvika playing the role of MGR’s wife Janaki, will focus on his less-spoken-about early days as a struggling theatre actor.

Balakrishnan says, “We’ve completed the first schedule and plan to begin the second schedule soon. Mani Ratnam portrayed the life of MGR brilliantly, with a touch of fiction, in Iruvar. But the version we are making will feature his struggles as a young theatre actor, with roughly thirty per cent of the film based on that. The film will also delve into his journey in politics and the film industry.”

The filmmaker, who is on the lookout for actors to play the role of ex-Chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, wishes to rope in Ilaiyaraaja to score music for the film. “Just like as we did for Kamaraj, we’ve planned to approach Ilaiyaraaja sir as soon as we wrap up the film. We hope that he gives our project the nod,” he says. With Sathish Kumar, who has acted in several ads, playing the titular role, the film also has Bala Singh and YG Mahendraa playing the roles of MR Radha and director Banthulu, respectively.