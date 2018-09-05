Chekka Chivantha Vaanam songs released: AR Rahman's music gives more insight into Ethi and Varadan's lives

By Online Desk

As the audio launch of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam takes place in Chennai on Wednesday evening, the makers have uploaded two singles from the upcoming Mani Ratnam film.

Composed by AR Rahman and written by Vairamuthu, the album is said to have a total of 6 songs.

The first song is called 'Mazhai kuruvi' and is evidently a love song. The poster in the video indicates that the song describes the love of Ethi and Chaya (played by Simbu and Dayana Erappa).

There are some similarities to church music, which means that we could be hearing this song at Ethi's wedding.

Sung by AR Rahman himself, the song is about a 'rain sparrow'and how the bird enjoys itself in the rain.

The second song is called 'Bhoomi Bhoomi' sung by Shakthisree Gopalan.

The poster in the video indicates the song is dedicated to the relationship between Varadan (played by Arvind Swami) and his wife (played by Jyothika).

The song talks about how the sounds of violence will drown out the koel's cry.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is Mani Ratnam's upcoming film which stars Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and Dayana Erappa. The film is set to release on September 28.