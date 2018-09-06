Jithan Ramesh turns villain

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Actor Jithan Ramesh, who has primarily starred in lead roles so far, will play the villain in an upcoming film. Directed by debutant Vamsi Krishna Malla, and produced by Ravi Choudary and Nagarjuna, the untitled film will also star a Bengali model named Eena.

Talking about the film, Ramesh says, “I was initially approached for the hero’s part. But when I heard the story I was more impressed with the villain role. I felt that it had more scope for acting and hence I opted to do it. In fact, I will also be sporting a long beard and get a makeover for the role.”

The crew has begun shooting for the songs and the next schedule is planned to take place completely in Goa. The film is expected to hit the screens in December.