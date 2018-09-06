Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajkiran’s next to be a cyberpunk film

Cyberpunk is a sub-genre of science fiction which talks about high-level technology and low life standards.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Ramprakash Rayappa, who is currently busy with the post-production work of Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, will next make a film with Rajkiran in the lead. Speaking about the untitled film, the director says, “It’ll be in a genre called cyberpunk which is new to Tamil cinema. It’s a sub-genre of science fiction which talks about high-level technology and low life standards.

The film will star Rajkiran sir in the lead and TV host Rakshan plays an important role too. The script has a whole lot of characters, but we’re yet to zero in on the cast and crew.” While the team has not decided when to start shooting yet, Ramprakash assures us that the project will go on floors soon. “We will also announce the film’s female lead shortly. We’re planning to shoot the film completely in Chennai,” he says.
Producer PK Ram Mohan adds, “When Ramprakash came up with a tale in the cyberpunk genre, I was instantly sold.

With the current generation being gadget geeks, I felt that such an idea will click with the audience.” Interestingly, Ram’s Kalpataru Pictures is also producing Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, starring Vikranth and directors Suseenthiran and Mysskin.

