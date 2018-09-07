Karthik Subbaraj drops the motion poster of Thalaivar 165, now named 'Petta'

As more and more details for the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj-Superstar Rajinikanth collaboration is being revealed, the new age director released the motion poster of 'Petta' on Friday.
Thalaivar 165 is #Petta— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 7, 2018
Click here to watch the Motion Poster of #Petta : https://t.co/2YkjN4PYcs
In the motion poster, it is evident that the superstar will sport the famous and beloved 1995 'Baasha' look. The video seems like it was shot from inside a church.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will also star Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Yogi Babu. According to many reports, Vijay Sethupathi may play the antagonist.
The shooting for the film reportedly started in June in Darjeeling and will be released after '2.0'.
Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He also happens to be the nephew of the superstar.