Vijay Sethupathi named face of Vivi Pro Kabaddi in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a bid to entice kabaddi fans in Tamil Nadu, sports broadcaster Star Sports on Friday announced Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as the face of Vivo Pro Kabaddi in Tamil Nadu.

Sethupathi, also referred to as 'Makkal Selvan' (People's Son) in the state, will be leading the Kabaddi fans in the stadium, in Tamil Thalaivas' colors cheering from the stands.

Commenting on his new role his new role, Vijay Sethupathi said: "I am very happy to be a part of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi family for the tournament in Tamil Nadu. Kabaddi has a rich history in Tamil Nadu and I am glad that our own sport has now reached such astounding heights."

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas, the Tamil Nadu franchise of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, unveiled the team colors with Sethupathi, captain Ajay Thakur and the entire team.

Significantly, Tamil Thalaivas will take the mat on October 5 against Telugu Titans in the season opener of the Pro Kabaddi.