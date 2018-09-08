Dhanush’s second directorial starring Nagarjuna, Sarath Kumar goes on floors

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Dhanush’s next directorial after Pa Paandi went on floors on Thursday with a launch function. The film, which will be shot as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

Speaking about the film, producer Hema Rukmani says, “It’s an impressive story and is Dhanush’s dream project that he’s had in mind for a long time. He’s very passionate about the film and when we heard the script, we understood why.”

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Sarath Kumar, and Srikanth. “This story deserves such a star cast because Dhanush envisioned the film as a bilingual. Every name is equally talented and important to the script.

The film involves a lot of VFX work,” adds Hema. Said to be set in the pre-independence era, the untitled film will have cinematography by Om Prakash and music by Sean Rolden. The film’s shooting is currently underway in Madurai.