Tamannaah Bhatia to play leading lady in Sundar C's next

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is excited to have signed acclaimed director-actor Sundar C's yet untitled action-based Tamil film.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is excited to have signed acclaimed director-actor Sundar C's yet untitled action-based Tamil film, which will see her share screen space with her "Kathi Sandai" co-star Vishal.

Trident Arts have come forward to fund the project, which will take off around Pongal holidays in January 2019. After the "Baahubali" series, this will be Tamannaah's most anticipated role in the action genre.

Tamannaah said in a statement: "I have signed this project and I'm very excited to be working with Sundar sir. This entire year has been very hectic for me and I'm happy to be doing such diverse forms of cinema and not just being typecast into one genre."

This apart, the actress is currently working on the Telugu remake of "Queen", "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", "Kanne Kalaimanne" and "F2 Fun and Frustrating".

Her Kunal Kohli-directed film featuring Sundeep Kishan which she shot for last year will be releasing this year.

