Aishwarya Lekshmi to make her Tamil debut

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for her role in last year’s Mayaanadhi, will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with Vishal’s next that will be directed by Sundar C.

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for her role in last year’s Mayaanadhi, will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with Vishal’s next that will be directed by Sundar C. Talking about this untitled project to Cinema Express, the Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela actor said, “My portions are starting in January next year. I play a typical Tamil ponnu character.

I was waiting to do a Tamil film for a long time. I did a look test for another film, but that didn’t work out. I loved the look of this character a lot. I’m glad my debut is happening in Sundar C sir’s film. It’s going to be a family film, and I’m looking forward to the shooting.”

The film will also star Tamannaah in her second outing with Vishal after Kaththi Sandai. This film will also mark the third time Vishal is working with director Sundar C after Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala. A source close to the unit states that Harris Jayaraj will be composing music for this film. Meanwhile, Sundar C is expected to wrap up the shoot of the Tamil remake of Attarintiki Daredi, which will star Simbu in the lead, before commencing work on this film.

