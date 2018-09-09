Ashok Selvan to play a soldier in 'Jack'

By Express News Service

Ashok Selvan has signed his next film with Bruce Lee director Prasanth Pandiyaraj. Titled Jack, the film will be about the relationship between a soldier and an army dog.

Talking about the film, Ashok says, “It will be a mix of emotions and action. The film will be set in the North, along the border. We'll begin shooting by the end of this year.”

While Bala Saravanan has been brought on board, the rest of the cast are still being finalised. The film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Gokul Benoy, and stunts by Dilip Subburayan. Jack will be bankrolled by Kenanya films, which earlier produced films such as Bruce Lee and Oru Naal Koothu.

Ashok Selvan has been active in Tamil cinema since 2012. He was seen as the younger version of Billa in the Ajith starrer 'Billa 2'. He is also known for his performances in Thegidi and Pizza 2.

(This article was published in www.cinemaexpress.com)