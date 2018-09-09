Home Entertainment Tamil

Ashok Selvan to play a soldier in 'Jack'

Titled Jack, the film will be about the relationship between a soldier and an army dog.

Published: 09th September 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ashok Selvan has signed his next film with Bruce Lee director Prasanth Pandiyaraj. Titled Jack, the film will be about the relationship between a soldier and an army dog.

Talking about the film, Ashok says, “It will be a mix of emotions and action. The film will be set in the North, along the border. We'll begin shooting by the end of this year.”

While Bala Saravanan has been brought on board, the rest of the cast are still being finalised. The film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Gokul Benoy, and stunts by Dilip Subburayan. Jack will be bankrolled by Kenanya films, which earlier produced films such as Bruce Lee and Oru Naal Koothu.

Ashok Selvan has been active in Tamil cinema since 2012. He was seen as the younger version of Billa in the Ajith starrer 'Billa 2'. He is also known for his performances in Thegidi and Pizza 2.

(This article was published in www.cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Selva Billa Bruce Lee Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality