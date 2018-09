By PTI

COIMBATORE: Veteran Tamil film actor Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, died here Sunday after brief illness, family sources said.

Senthil, 74, died at a private hospital.

He made his debut in director K Bhagyaraj's "Oru Kai Osai" in 1980 and acted in more than 200 films including superstar Rajinikanth's hit venture 'Padaiyappa' (1999).

The South India Artistes Association in a release condoled the death.