Home Entertainment Tamil

Veteran Tamil film actor Kovai Senthil passes away at 74

Veteran Tamil film actor Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, died here Sunday after brief illness, family sources said.

Published: 09th September 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

kovai_senthil

Veteran Tamil film actor Kumarasamy (Kovai Senthil). (Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

COIMBATORE: Veteran Tamil film actor Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, died here Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Senthil, 74, died at a private hospital.

He made his debut in director K Bhagyaraj's Oru Kai Osai in 1980 and acted in more than 200 films including superstar Rajinikanth's hit venture Padaiyappa (1999).

He was last seen in CS Amudhan’s 2010 spoof film Tamizh Padam, playing the role of a 'nattamai' (village head). The director shared his memory of the scene on Twitter:

The South India Artistes Association in a release condoled the death.

On September 5, veteran Tamil comedian and character artist Vellai Subbiah known for his roles in films like Bharathiraaja's Alaigal Oivathillai, Gopurangal Saivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Karakattakaran, passed away following a brief illness in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore.

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan, considered one of the first mimicry artistes in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 74, of age-related ailments, on September 4. He was 74. Though he was part of successful films like Oru Pullaankuzhal Aduppoodhigaradhu and Manakanakku, the actor’s stage career far surpassed his on-screen work.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumarasamy Kovai Senthil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality