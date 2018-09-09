Veteran Tamil film actor Kovai Senthil passes away at 74

By Online Desk

COIMBATORE: Veteran Tamil film actor Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, died here Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Senthil, 74, died at a private hospital.

He made his debut in director K Bhagyaraj's Oru Kai Osai in 1980 and acted in more than 200 films including superstar Rajinikanth's hit venture Padaiyappa (1999).

He was last seen in CS Amudhan’s 2010 spoof film Tamizh Padam, playing the role of a 'nattamai' (village head). The director shared his memory of the scene on Twitter:

Oh yes... :( I remember we were under pressure to finish that day’s shoot at 6pm & he got that long dialogue in one take much to our relief. #RIP https://t.co/nWbpGgKnwV — C.S.Amudhan (@csamudhan) September 9, 2018

The South India Artistes Association in a release condoled the death.

On September 5, veteran Tamil comedian and character artist Vellai Subbiah known for his roles in films like Bharathiraaja's Alaigal Oivathillai, Gopurangal Saivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Karakattakaran, passed away following a brief illness in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore.

‘Rocket’ Ramanathan, considered one of the first mimicry artistes in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 74, of age-related ailments, on September 4. He was 74. Though he was part of successful films like Oru Pullaankuzhal Aduppoodhigaradhu and Manakanakku, the actor’s stage career far surpassed his on-screen work.

(With inputs from PTI)