VJ Suresh Ravi's next titled Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban

The director and the actor had previously collaborated for a comedy caper titled Adhi Maedhavigal last year.

Published: 09th September 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

VJ Suresh Ravi

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Filmmaker RDM (erstwhile known as Ranjith Manikandan) has zeroed in on the popular slogan, Kavalthurai Ungan Nanban, for the title of his next film, an emotional drama featuring popular VJ Suresh Ravi in the lead. The director and the actor had previously collaborated for a comedy caper titled Adhi Maedhavigal last year.

Talking about the film, Suresh Ravi says, “KUN will be the first heavy-weight drama in my career. The film will play on the relationship dynamics between a police officer and a food delivery executive, who come together by chance. While I play the delivery boy, Mime Gopi will be seen as the cop. Our film will celebrate the real police spirit, which is, unfortunately, being shown in poor light in many films.”

KUN, produced by BR Talkies Corporation in association with White Moon Talkies, is expected to go on floors in Chennai next week. The team are looking to release the film later this year.   

 

