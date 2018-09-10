Madras High Court restrains networks from streaming online Siva Karthikeyan starrer 'Seema Raja'

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Monday restrained private networks and broadband services from telecasting or streaming online Siva Karthikeyan starrer 'Seema Raja' that is scheduled to be released on September 13.

Justice M Sundar passed interim orders on a civil suit from 24AM Studios Pvt Ltd, the movie's production company.

The company said it has acquired all rights, including theatrical, music, TV, internet and digital.

The rights were exclusive to the company, it said.

It has the right to bring, extend or defend any proceedings related to infringement in respect of the film, the company said.

The company alleged that various cable and internet services across the world were involved in activities of recording, reproducing audio songs and audio-visual clips, besides recording full cinematographic films that are screened in theatres and then copying or reproducing them through various mediums without being authorised by production houses, copyright and right holders.

Such activities result in heavy loss and damage to production houses, it said and sought a direction to all satellite-based cable and other electronic services restraining them from infringing the firm's rights.