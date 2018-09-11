Actors Nakkhul and Sunainaa team up after a decade after 'Kadhalil Vizhunthen'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008) saw Nakkhul and Sunainaa make their debut together as the leads. They then starred together again a year later in Masilamani. Now, almost a decade later, they will be collaborating once more in an upcoming romcom. Confirming the news, Sunainaa says that the project will go on floors by November. “The project will be directed by an international ad filmmaker Sachin Dev, who is making his film debut with this project. It will have lyrics by Vairamuthu.”

Director Sachin Dev adds that the project will be a mature love story. “Nakkhul and Sunainaa have given two hits earlier with Kadhalil Vizhunthen and Masilamani, both vibrant love stories about young people. That is how the audience remembers them. This film, on the other, is a more serious love story with depth,” he says. He furthers adds that Malayalam actor Aparna Gopinath will also play a role in the film.

More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.