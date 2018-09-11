Jyotika’s next to be bankrolled by SR Prabhu

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Jyotika, who is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi, has signed a new film with SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, which is also bankrolling Suriya and Selvaraghavan’s NGK.

The yet-to-be-titled Jyotika-starrer will be directed by debutant S Raj.

It was widely speculated that the actor’s next after Kaatrin Mozhi, would be the remake of the Malayalam film, Mohanlal. Refuting these rumours, SR Prabhu says, “Our project is an original film and not a remake. It will be a social drama, but not a female-centric film.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors in October and the makers are expected to reveal the title, cast and crew in a few weeks.