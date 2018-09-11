Samyuktha Hegde to debut in Tamil

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Kirik Party-fame Samyuktha Hegde will make her Tamil debut with a film named Puppy. Directed by debutante Nattu Dev, the film, as the title suggests, will revolve around a dog. Samyuktha reveals that this was one of the reasons why she accepted the project. “A major part of the film is about a dog and I was really fascinated by that. I did get several other offers in Tamil earlier but I wasn’t really keen on the scripts. I am glad I could get an interesting script for my debut.”

The actor adds that the team is another reason for her choosing this project. “They are extremely devoted to their work. They helped me with the entire script during pre-production so that I can say my lines without prompting,” says Samyuktha, who is currently shooting for the film.