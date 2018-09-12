AR Murugadoss plays a cameo in Anand Shankar’s NOTA

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director AR Murugadoss will be playing a cameo in Anand Shankar’s NOTA starring Vijay Devarakonda. Anand Shankar, who assisted Murugadoss in Thuppakki and 7am Arivu, said it was fun directing his own mentior. Speaking to CE, he says, “It was really exciting to direct him; memories of me assisting him flooded back. He plays himself in this short, effective cameo.”

He reveals that Murugadoss had no qualms about doing the role. “I knew he wouldn’t refuse if I asked him. So I sent the request through another person. I wanted to be sure that he really wanted to do it. And he agreed,” says Anand. “He completed all his dialogue-heavy scenes in single takes.” NOTA will mark the Tamil debut of Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda. The bilingual also stars Nasser, Sathyaraj, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sanchana Natrajan. Produced by Studio Green, NOTA’s music is by Sam CS.