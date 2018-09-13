Home Entertainment Tamil

I was reluctant to take up negative role: Simran on Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Seemaraja'

Simran said that she was initially reluctant to do negative role but later accepted the offer after hearing the script and her character in the film.

Published: 13th September 2018

Simran

Actor Simran (File | EPS)

After a long time, the fans will witness Simran on-screen in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Seemaraja' hit the theatres today on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13th). Simran, who was one of the most sought-after heroines over a decade ago shared her views about the film and the crew.

In a recent interaction with Behindwoods, Simran said that she was initially reluctant to do negative role but later accepted the offer after hearing the script and her character in the film.   

She said, "When I was initially approached by Ponram sir for playing a negative role in Seemaraja. I was literally reluctant to take up such offers, but it happened that Ponram was patient enough to wait for my time to narrate the script. Once, I got to hear the script and how my character has been shaped rhetorically, my decisions abruptly changed and I got onboard for this film."

The 'Vaali' star went on to add that she got an opportunity to work with people of golden heart, who were very dedicated to their job.

"Having worked with many teams over the years, I felt so much positivity prevailing among them. Especially, for a director-actor duo that has already delivered a couple of decent hits, there are chances, where they might take audiences for granted. But Sivakarthikeyan, Ponram and everyone in the team were so much concerned about offering the audience, some best than their previous works,” says Simran.

The film also stars veteran actor Napoleon, Yogi Babu and Soori in prominent roles. The music department is handled by D Imman, who is a regular in Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram films. Samantha Akkineni will be seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan for the first time on the big screen.

Despite the early morning shows of the film being cancelled, the film has opened to packed houses across Tamil Nadu.

Simran Sivakarthikeyan Seemaraja

