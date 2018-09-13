Home Entertainment Tamil

Vikram Prabhu teams up with Arjun and Jackie Shroff for 'Walter'

Titled Walter, the film is directed by U Anbarasan and bankrolled by Singaravelan under his banner Madukkur Movie Makers.

Published: 13th September 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun, Jackie Shroff, Vikram Prabhu.

By Express News Service

Vikram Prabhu teams up with Arjun and Jackie Shroff for WalterAfter making a mark with his performance in 60 Vayadu Maaniram, Vikram Prabhu has announced his next project.

Titled Walter, the film is directed by U Anbarasan and bankrolled by Singaravelan under his banner Madukkur Movie Makers.

Walter also stars Arjun and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. With music by Rathan of Arjun Reddy fame and camera by SR Sathish Kumar, the shooting of the film is scheduled to begin in October. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the female lead of the film.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu also has Thupakki Munai with Hansika Motwani and Asura Guru in his kitty. Arjun and Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, are busy with Kolaikaran, alongside Vijay Antony, and Kasthuri Raja's Paandi Muni, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikram Prabhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend