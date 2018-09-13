Vikram Prabhu teams up with Arjun and Jackie Shroff for 'Walter'

By Express News Service

Vikram Prabhu teams up with Arjun and Jackie Shroff for WalterAfter making a mark with his performance in 60 Vayadu Maaniram, Vikram Prabhu has announced his next project.

Titled Walter, the film is directed by U Anbarasan and bankrolled by Singaravelan under his banner Madukkur Movie Makers.

Walter also stars Arjun and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. With music by Rathan of Arjun Reddy fame and camera by SR Sathish Kumar, the shooting of the film is scheduled to begin in October. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the female lead of the film.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu also has Thupakki Munai with Hansika Motwani and Asura Guru in his kitty. Arjun and Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, are busy with Kolaikaran, alongside Vijay Antony, and Kasthuri Raja's Paandi Muni, respectively.