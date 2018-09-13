Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Chekka Chivantha Vaanam latest promo features Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam

The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam promo features behind the scene footages involving the character 'Rasool' played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Published: 13th September 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The expectations on Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been increasing with every passing day and now the makes of the film Madras Talkies have come up with a short promo.

The promo features behind the scene footages involving the character 'Rasool' played by Vijay Sethupathi. One can witness the versatile actor interacting with Mani Ratnam at shooting spot. 

Madras Talkies had tweeted the video on Wednesday along with a message that reads," A little bit of Vijay Sethupathi, a lot of Rasool. 14 sunsets to go for the biggest multi-starrer of the year!"

The film stars Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dayana Erappa, Jyothika, Dayana Erappa, Prakash Raj and STR in the lead roles.

This multi-starrer is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year is slated to release on the September 28. The movie's dubbed Telugu version Nawab will also hit screens on the same day. 

The trailer of the film which was released last month was well received by the audience as it went on to gather over 9.7 million views and three lakh likes. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. The audio launch took place in Chennai on September 5th where the makers released two singles (Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi) from the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Mani Ratnam Chekka Chivantha Vaanam promo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend