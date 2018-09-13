WATCH | Chekka Chivantha Vaanam latest promo features Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam

By Online Desk

The expectations on Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has been increasing with every passing day and now the makes of the film Madras Talkies have come up with a short promo.

The promo features behind the scene footages involving the character 'Rasool' played by Vijay Sethupathi. One can witness the versatile actor interacting with Mani Ratnam at shooting spot.

Madras Talkies had tweeted the video on Wednesday along with a message that reads," A little bit of Vijay Sethupathi, a lot of Rasool. 14 sunsets to go for the biggest multi-starrer of the year!"

The film stars Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dayana Erappa, Jyothika, Dayana Erappa, Prakash Raj and STR in the lead roles.

This multi-starrer is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year is slated to release on the September 28. The movie's dubbed Telugu version Nawab will also hit screens on the same day.

The trailer of the film which was released last month was well received by the audience as it went on to gather over 9.7 million views and three lakh likes. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. The audio launch took place in Chennai on September 5th where the makers released two singles (Mazhai Kuruvi and Bhoomi Bhoomi) from the film.