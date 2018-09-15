Bigg Boss Tamil fame Arav’s next titled 'Rajabheema'

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

Arav, famous for winning the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, will soon debut as a hero with Rajabheema. Presented by Surabhi films’ S Mohan and directed by debutante Naresh Sampath, the film’s first look was revealed yesterday.

Talking to us, Arav says, “I consider Bigg Boss as my big debut because people of all ages accepted me with open arms. I felt that my first film should resonate with all of them. Hence, Rajabheema, centred on man-animal conflict, will be a completely commercial film that will be enjoyed by both adults and children. The animal here is an elephant.”

Point out that it sounds like Kumki, and Arav denies any similarities. “While an elephant featured prominently because the protagonist was an elephant tamer, at its heart, Kumki was a love story. Rajabheema does not take that route at all even though it will have romantic elements in it.”