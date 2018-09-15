Home Entertainment Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Arav’s next titled 'Rajabheema'

Rajabheema, centred on man-animal conflict, will be a completely commercial film that will be enjoyed by both adults and children, Arav says.

Published: 15th September 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

arav_in_rajabheema

Arav in Rajabheema.

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Arav, famous for winning the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, will soon debut as a hero with Rajabheema. Presented by Surabhi films’ S Mohan and directed by debutante Naresh Sampath, the film’s first look was revealed yesterday.

Talking to us, Arav says, “I consider Bigg Boss as my big debut because people of all ages accepted me with open arms. I felt that my first film should resonate with all of them. Hence, Rajabheema, centred on man-animal conflict, will be a completely commercial film that will be enjoyed by both adults and children. The animal here is an elephant.”

Point out that it sounds like Kumki, and Arav denies any similarities. “While an elephant featured prominently because the protagonist was an elephant tamer, at its heart, Kumki was a love story. Rajabheema does not take that route at all even though it will have romantic elements in it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arav Rajabheema Bigg Boss Tamil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity