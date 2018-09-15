Home Entertainment Tamil

Dha Dha 87 Trailer | Charuhasan, not Kamal Hasan, to come back as 'Sathya'

The trailer of the upcoming Charuhasan film 'Dha Dha 87' is out and it drops hints that the film could be a sequel to his brother Kamal Haasan's 1988 film 'Sathya'.

Published: 15th September 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A screegrab from the trailer of 'Dha Dha 87' (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

The trailer of the upcoming Charuhasan film 'Dha Dha 87' is out and it drops hints that the film could be a sequel to his brother Kamal Haasan's 1988 film 'Sathya'.

The trailer begins with Janagaraj saying: "Andha kaalathlaye rendu ministera konnavan" (In those days
itself he killed two ministers) - probably indicating the two bigshots that Sathya was confronting in
the 1988 film - Mariappa and Dandapani. Janagaraj acted in 'Sathya' as Naidu.

A little further into the trailer, Charuhasan says "Naan onnum Yaman illa da. Sathya" (I'm not Yama,
I'm Sathya). It's also interesting to note that the Sathya wore white shirts throughout the 1988 film, whereas this Sathya is seen wearing black.

Actress Saroja, grandmother of Keerthy Suresh, is seen in the trailer and will appear alongside
Charuhasan, probably filling the role of Geetha Nair played by Amala Akkineni from the previous film.
She also appears gangster-like in the trailer, saying: "Avan yaaru nnu sollu da! Thookeerlam!" (Tell
me who he is! We'll kill him!). 

In March 2018, the teaser of 'Dha Dha 87' released, indicating that the film would be about child
abuse. Charuhasan is seen setting the perpetrator on fire saying, "Moonu vayasu kozhandha da!"
(She's only a 3-year-old!).

The low lighting interrogation scene looks very familiar to the scene from 'Baasha' where Rajini holds a similar interrogation with a man who planted a bomb.

While 'Dha Dha 87' will be Vijay Sri G's directorial debut, coincidentally 'Sathya' was Suresh Krishna's debut.

The film will also star Anand Pandi and Jeni Pallavi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dha Dha 87 Sathya Janagaraj Charuhasan Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity