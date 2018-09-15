Sivakarthikeyan launches first look of Yogi Babu starrer 'Gurkha'

By Online Desk

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Saturday released the first look poster of Yogi Babu's upcoming Tamil flick, 'Gurkha'.

The interesting poster has Babu, who was last seen in the hilarious 'Kolamaavu Kokila', posing with the uniform of a Gurkha security guard- all set including the knife.

The poster also features a dog sporting an aviator and scarf.

From the poster, it seems that Yogi Babu plays a security guard of a shopping mall.

Directed by Sam Anton, 'Gurkha' is produced by 4 Monkeys studio and will have music by Raj Aryan and cinematography by Krishnan Vasanth. Antony Ruben has edited the film.

'Gurkha' is all set to hit screens in summer 2019.

Yogi Babu has his hands full with multiple films, starring alongside A-listers as well making his own debut as a lead actor with 'Gurkha'.

The actor will also be seen in upcoming movies like Vijay's 'Sarkar', '100% Kadhal', 'Sathuranga Vettai 2' and 'Maanik'.