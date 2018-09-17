Atharvaa turns arts college student

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

The first look of Atharvaa’s next film, Othaikku Othai, a campus-based story, was released on Saturday. The Barnesh Kumar-directorial is set in Salem and has Sri Divya acting opposite the Imaikkaa Nodigal actor.

Talking about the film, Barnesh says, “It is a story about two warring factions in an arts college. Atharvaa and Sujan play the leaders of these groups. It is inspired by real events from my college life.”

The film shot over a period of a year and a half will see Atharvaa in three different get-ups. “The shooting started in January last year. The film will trace the life of Atharvaa over a period of 10-15 years,” says Barnesh.

Calling Justin Prabhakaran a big strength for the film, the director, who earlier assisted Pa. Ranjith, believes, “Just like the tagline ‘Arts College Atrocities’ has reached the minds of the youth, even the music of the film will reach a wide audience.”

Othaikku Othai also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Narain in important roles as a don and Atharvaa’s maternal uncle respectively.